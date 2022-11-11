Short Interest in RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Declines By 57.0%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the October 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSASF remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.39. RESAAS Services has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.87.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

