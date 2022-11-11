Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Declines By 99.0%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the October 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Seven & i stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. 179,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,618. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

