Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Declines By 54.3%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the October 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SLANG Worldwide Stock Performance

SLANG Worldwide stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 2,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,190. SLANG Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in Canada and the United States. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 10 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrate, and ingestible. SLANG Worldwide Inc has a strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to supply branded cannabis products in Massachusetts.

