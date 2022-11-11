Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Increases By 267.9%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 267.9% from the October 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKHHY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SKHHY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,142. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a $0.3913 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

