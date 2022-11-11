Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Decreases By 98.7%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the October 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Up 2.9 %

STSBF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,023. South Star Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

