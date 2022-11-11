Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rises By 211.9%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, a growth of 211.9% from the October 15th total of 85,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,474,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 10.5 %

SPRB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.33. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

