Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rises By 211.9%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, a growth of 211.9% from the October 15th total of 85,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,474,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 10.5 %
SPRB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.33. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.