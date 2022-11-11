Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Grows By 300.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Table Trac Stock Performance
TBTC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 3,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470. Table Trac has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.
About Table Trac
Further Reading
