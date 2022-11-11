Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Grows By 300.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Stock Performance

TBTC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 3,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470. Table Trac has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

