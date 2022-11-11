Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Drops By 93.8%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the October 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tantech by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 804,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TANH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 981,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,343. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Tantech has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $376.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tantech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

