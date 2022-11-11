Short Interest in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Expands By 151.5%

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a growth of 151.5% from the October 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.
TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TScan Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.30.
About TScan Therapeutics
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TScan Therapeutics (TCRX)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.