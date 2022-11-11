Short Interest in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Expands By 151.5%

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a growth of 151.5% from the October 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TScan Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 496.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.