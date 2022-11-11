Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Rises By 118.9%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the October 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter.

EHI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,741. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

