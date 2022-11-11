Siacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.18 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 11th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $133.60 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,515,412,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

