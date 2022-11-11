Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director James C. Holly Sells 5,000 Shares

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

BSRR stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 543,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSRR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

