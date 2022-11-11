Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Signature Bank Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBNYP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 82,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,856. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.
About Signature Bank
