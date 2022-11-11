Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.83-$11.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SPG traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $121.60. 78,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,886,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,693,000 after buying an additional 152,373 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,748,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,037,000 after buying an additional 511,536 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

