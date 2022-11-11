Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

SPXCY stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.65. 976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $111.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8029 per share. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

