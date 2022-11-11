Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SOT.UN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

SOT.UN stock remained flat at C$4.62 on Thursday. 19,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,084. The firm has a market cap of C$370.40 million and a PE ratio of 4.97. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.97%.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,538,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,883,462. Insiders have acquired a total of 78,600 shares of company stock valued at $345,637 in the last 90 days.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

