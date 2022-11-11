Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, reports. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million.

Shares of Smart Sand stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 197,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,480. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $2,416,411.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,982,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,337,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

