SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 37,645 shares.The stock last traded at $30.00 and had previously closed at $29.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.73.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In related news, EVP Rhett D. Jordan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,453.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 38,532 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Further Reading

