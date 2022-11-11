Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 3,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.88. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.52.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 67.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 134,131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,181,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 267,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

