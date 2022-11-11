SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $345.87.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 13.8 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $283.67 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

