SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEDG. Barclays assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.87.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,167. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,223 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.