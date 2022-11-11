SOMESING (SSX) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $40.50 million and $880,296.86 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,885,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

