Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 14.5%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) was up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 135,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,471,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRNE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 303.43% and a negative net margin of 952.63%. The business had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Henry Ji acquired 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,339.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 688,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 608.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 223,602 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 342.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 95,216 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 97.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 134,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3,534.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 113,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

