Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $54.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

