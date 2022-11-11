Southern Copper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,611 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 152% compared to the average volume of 1,435 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Southern Copper by 13.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 239,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 88.9% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 34,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Southern Copper by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Southern Copper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

NYSE:SCCO traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.14. 74,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

