S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $10.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.71. The stock had a trading volume of 82,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.56. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

