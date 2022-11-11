SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance
SRMGF stock remained flat at $16.50 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.