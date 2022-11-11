SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

SRMGF stock remained flat at $16.50 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

