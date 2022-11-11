Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.10

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$32.10 and last traded at C$33.66, with a volume of 228529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lowered Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.45.

Spin Master Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$890.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9800001 EPS for the current year.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,613,008. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Paul Blom sold 8,000 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.83, for a total value of C$382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,859.63. Also, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,613,008. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,722 shares of company stock worth $507,746.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

