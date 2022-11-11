Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.42–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$82.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.21 million. Spire Global also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Spire Global stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

