Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Trading Up 5.5%

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPMYY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 265 ($3.05) to GBX 280 ($3.22) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.0918 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

