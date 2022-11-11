Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,764,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 445,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

