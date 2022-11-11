Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPR. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.45.

SPR stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 344,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

