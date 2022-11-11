Stacks (STX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $250.80 Million

Stacks (STX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $250.80 million and $15.10 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

