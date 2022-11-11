Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Down 62.9% in October

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the October 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Standard Bank Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SGBLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. Standard Bank Group has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $12.91.

Get Standard Bank Group alerts:

Standard Bank Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.62%.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.