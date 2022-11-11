Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,741 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.4% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,429. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

