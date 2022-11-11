Status Market Capitalization Hits $76.24 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Status has a total market capitalization of $76.24 million and $6.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,809.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008983 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00048146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040841 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022385 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00247632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02301401 USD and is up 9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $9,127,829.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

