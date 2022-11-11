Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $101.87 and last traded at $100.66, with a volume of 11740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $47,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

