Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STLJF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.68. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $34.52.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

