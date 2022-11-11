Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. 354,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

