Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STER traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.40. 1,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sterling Check has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $28.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,252 shares of company stock worth $185,533 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sterling Check by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,674 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at about $15,306,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 422,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 29.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 367,741 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at about $3,145,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

