Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.81 million-$978.89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.91 million. Stevanato Group also updated its FY22 guidance to €0.52-0.54 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STVN traded up €0.41 ($0.41) during trading on Friday, hitting €15.41 ($15.41). The company had a trading volume of 352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,482. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a 52 week high of €24.60 ($24.60). The business’s 50-day moving average is €17.14 and its 200 day moving average is €16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stevanato Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stevanato Group by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

