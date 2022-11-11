Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.81 million-$978.89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.91 million. Stevanato Group also updated its FY22 guidance to €0.52-0.54 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday.
Stevanato Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE STVN traded up €0.41 ($0.41) during trading on Friday, hitting €15.41 ($15.41). The company had a trading volume of 352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,482. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a 52 week high of €24.60 ($24.60). The business’s 50-day moving average is €17.14 and its 200 day moving average is €16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.11.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
