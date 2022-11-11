Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of €0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of €961-971 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.39 million. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.54 EPS.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.41 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €15.41 ($15.41). The company had a trading volume of 352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a fifty-two week high of €24.60 ($24.60).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

