Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.81 million-$978.89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.91 million. Stevanato Group also updated its FY22 guidance to €0.52-0.54 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.41 ($0.41) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €15.41 ($15.41). 352,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,482. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a twelve month high of €24.60 ($24.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.46.
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
