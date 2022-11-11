Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.81 million-$978.89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.91 million. Stevanato Group also updated its FY22 guidance to €0.52-0.54 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.41 ($0.41) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €15.41 ($15.41). 352,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,482. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a twelve month high of €24.60 ($24.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stevanato Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.