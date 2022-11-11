Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$6.50

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

TOLWF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 100,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

