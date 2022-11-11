Stock Repurchase Program Announced by Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Board

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.74. 1,939,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,703. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

