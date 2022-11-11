Stock Repurchase Program Announced by Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Board

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.74. 1,939,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,703. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.46.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.00%.
Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics
In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
