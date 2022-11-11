StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Residential Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,042,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,961,000 after purchasing an additional 427,750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 24.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 230,432 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 86.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,010,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 467,395 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

