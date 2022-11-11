StockNews.com Lowers Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Hold

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 28,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $11.69.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.49 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

