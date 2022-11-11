StockNews.com Lowers Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Hold

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 28,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $11.69.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.49 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
