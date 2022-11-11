StockNews.com Lowers Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Sell

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWIR. William Blair downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 1,231,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,507. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.34. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $39,337,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 257.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth about $7,788,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

