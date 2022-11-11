StockNews.com Upgrades Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $124.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $126.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

