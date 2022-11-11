StockNews.com Upgrades Precigen (NYSE:PGEN) to “Hold”

Precigen (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Precigen Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PGEN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,666. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.